Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

