Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

