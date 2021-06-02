QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0788 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. QASH has a market cap of $27.58 million and $223,627.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

