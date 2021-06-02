Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%.

QTNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 10,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

