Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,847 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

