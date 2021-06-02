Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

