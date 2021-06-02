Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.
