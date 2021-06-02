R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

NYSE:RRD opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

