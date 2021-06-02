Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,886 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 129,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 277,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,290,000 after acquiring an additional 85,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,464,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,009 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

