Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 327.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,910 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,911 in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.