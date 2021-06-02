Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 359.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,730 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after buying an additional 211,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.