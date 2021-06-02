Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 592.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of VirnetX worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 14.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VHC stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.56.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

