Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

