Rage Fan One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,283.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $794,399.06 and approximately $18,283.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,862,526 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

