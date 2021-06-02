Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 2nd (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAIN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rain Therapeutics had issued 7,352,941 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $124,999,997 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 121,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177 over the last three months.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.