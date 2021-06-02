Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 3.2%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

