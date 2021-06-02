Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.