Raze Network Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $5.30 million and $866,042.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00293910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00187749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.01086379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,058.47 or 0.99981634 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.