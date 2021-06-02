Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN) recently:

5/17/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 445 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 365 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 432 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 441 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 432 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.