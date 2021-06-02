Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of RRBI opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

