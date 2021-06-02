Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

RWT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 6,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

