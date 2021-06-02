Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REG. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of REG opened at $66.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.