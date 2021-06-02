Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.