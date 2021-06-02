renBTC Price Tops $37,460.80 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $37,460.80 or 1.00125314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $366.46 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.01021272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.99 or 0.09565944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00050782 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,783 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

