ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $566.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.