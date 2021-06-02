Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RNWH has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Renew to an add rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Tuesday. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.13 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

