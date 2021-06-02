Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.01. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 55,613 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.