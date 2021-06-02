Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) recently:

5/29/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 912,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,096. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

