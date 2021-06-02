Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 207 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

