Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

