Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

