Reviewing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) & First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.68 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -76.17 First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 3.05 $107.90 million $1.18 17.92

First Midwest Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIT Group and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 7 2 0 2.22 First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.69, suggesting a potential downside of 18.07%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than CIT Group.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 10.06% 8.27% 0.73% First Midwest Bancorp 17.11% 6.41% 0.74%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats CIT Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

