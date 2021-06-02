Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Down 3.9%

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.29). Approximately 1,172,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 859,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.57. The company has a market capitalization of £27.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.