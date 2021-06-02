Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,191 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

