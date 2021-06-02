Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.25 Million Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Erie Indemnity worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $200.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

