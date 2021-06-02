Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,147 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.