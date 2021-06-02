Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,225 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Blackbaud worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,712 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.