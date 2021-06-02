Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6,876.26

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84) and last traded at GBX 6,270 ($81.92), with a volume of 321810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,305 ($82.38).

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,961.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

