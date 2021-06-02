Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $103.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $99.02 and last traded at $98.70, with a volume of 35427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

