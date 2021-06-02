Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $347.71 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.