Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.07. 31,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,488,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

