Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$19.45

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$19.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.58.

Shares of IPL traded up C$1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,322. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

