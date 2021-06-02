Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $120.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.