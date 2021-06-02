Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $170.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

