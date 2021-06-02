Royce & Associates LP Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.