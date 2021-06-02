Royce & Associates LP Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SMBC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

