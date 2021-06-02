Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

