Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 153,441 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $86,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

