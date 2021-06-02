Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,175,684 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2,156.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of TC Energy worth $104,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

