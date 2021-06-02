Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $122,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

