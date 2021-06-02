Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,234,974 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 741.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Equity Residential worth $100,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

